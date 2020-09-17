 Skip to main content
Florence County libraries reopening Monday with limited hours
Florence County libraries reopening Monday with limited hours

FLORENCE, S.C. — Effective Monday, all branches of the Florence County Library System will welcome the public back.

All locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The libraries have been closed since March 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library in Florence will be closed Friday to make final preparations for next week’s reopening.

Some services will be limited in order to promote the safety of library staff and the public.

Temperature checks, face masks covering nose and mouth and social distancing will be required to enter and use library facilities. There will be a limit of 10 items checked out per cardholder present, and meeting and study rooms will remain closed.

Donated books and other materials will not be accepted at this time. Wi-Fi, public computers, and printing are available.

The library will continue to expand services and operating hours as it becomes possible to do so safely. Updates will be posted to the library website, social media and local media outlets.

