Florence County Library fights digital illiteracy

FLORENCE — The ability to use computers and access the internet is vital in today’s technology-based world, Chief of Headquarters Services Aubrey Carroll said Monday.

The Doctors Bruce and Lee Foundation library hosted a computer workshop to combat digital illiteracy in the community. It is the first computer workshop the library has hosted since COVID-19 pandemic started.

The workshop focused on basic computer skills and lasted approximately an hour. An instructor proficient in computer skills reviewed using a mouse, keyboarding and explained each part of the computer to a group of less than 10.

Registration is required and space is limited due to a limited amount of computers.

Carroll said technology and digital literacy is important and the workshop was created to make sure that people in Florence have the opportunity to learn how to navigate a world that is technology based.

“Technology and digital literacy is very important,” Carroll said. “It’s how people interact with healthcare, social services, and it’s how you find jobs. Helping people get the computer skills they need is very important.”

The library, Carroll said, recently received a grant to support the library’s efforts to teach digital literacy, It will be working at the library’s main headquarters and other branch locations to make sure people in Florence County have an opportunity to be digitally literate.

“Digital literacy is an important part of what we do,” Carroll said.

In the past, Carroll said, the digital literacy classes have helped people apply for jobs and helped people use software programs to build their resumes.

The class is offered periodically throughout the year. People have to register via the library’s website.

Carroll said COVID-19 has slowed them down in terms of face-to-face offerings, but is regaining momentum.

“We’re restarting things,” Carroll said. “We hope to get everything back and going. We want to do a number of different workshops not only at our main campus, but at other branch locations as well.”

Carroll said he is expecting the number of people who attend the workshop to increase as the word is spread that these classes and workshops are back running.

The classes are offered at different times and at different branch locations.

Carroll added that the instructors who teach the material are not only good at technology, but they are good at communicating how to use the technology to those who need assistance in understanding the basics.