FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Doctors Bruce and Lee Foundation Library in Florence is seeking donations of gently used books for its annual book sale and its ongoing book noon sales.

The library, located on South Dargan Street in Florence, will accept all books in good condition except textbooks, magazines and encyclopedias.

DVD movies, audio books and music CDs are also welcome, according to a release from the library.

For large donations library staff will be available to help unload and get the books into the library, according to the release.

"For tax purposes, the library can provide documentation of approximate number of books donated but does not give cost evaluations of donated materials -- these evaluations are up to the donor or their tax accountant.

Proceeds from the book sale go to Friends of Florence County Library to support library programs, services, and collections.

To schedule a drop-off, or for more information, please call (843) 413-7074.