Florence County Library System celebrates new bookmobile

FLORENCE, S.C.— The Florence County Library System had much to celebrate Wednesday — National Bookmobile Day, National Library Week and, oh yes, a new bookmobile.

Fully stocked with children's literature, the new bookmobile was the backdrop as Library Director P. Alan Smith played master of ceremonies for speakers Leslie Denton and Teresa Myers Ervin and an unscheduled, but hoped for, third speaker.

Award-winning children's author/illustrator Will Hillenbrand — whose art decorates the bookmobile — was on hand for the event.

He presented the library with the original artwork — on canvas — that is on the bookmobile.

When ships are christened, a bottle of champagne is broken against the bow.

Hillenbrand had something else in mind — he read a children's book to the audience.

As he paged through "Spring is Here with Mole and Bear," Hillenbrand had the audience snore on command and was on hand before and after the event to talk with librarians, parents and whoever wanted to chat.

Funding for the new bookmobile was provided without using any local tax dollars, thanks in part to support from the Foundation for the Carolinas’ Longleaf Fund, USDA Rural Development, the Duke Energy Foundation, and from donors to the Friends of Florence County Library.

Additional support for this project was made possible with American Rescue Plan Act funds by a Library Services and Technology Act grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the South Carolina State Library.

Smith said after the grant money and other donations were totaled up, the library system planned a fundraising campaign to cover the remaining expenses of purchasing the bookmobile.

That campaign lasted about as long as it took to launch a Go Fund Me campaign before an anonymous donor covered the entire remaining cost — $70,000, Smith and Denton said.

Denton, president of the Friends of the Florence County Library, spoke of the importance of books to the very early academic development of children. As few as six minutes a day of reading can make a world of difference in a child's development.

The bookmobile, she said, will help parents and children with that difference.

"This state-of-the-art bookmobile may have started as a little seed, planted by the children's librarians," Denton said. "But the seed was watered by so many. On behalf of the Friends of the Florence County Library, I wish to thank each and every one who watered that seed through volunteer hours planned meeting and financial donations."

"I remember when my children were young and we'd go to the Florence County Library, taking them to storytime. They were young and a lot of time I'd sit on the floor with them and that was a special time," said Florence Mayor Myers Ervin. "Listening to Will read that book, it brought back many memories and it brought back that love of reading that I had as a child."

Myers Ervin said she loved it whenever she was able to go to the library.

"I think about the joy I had when I had the time to go to the library to check out a book. You couldn't just check out one; when they started letting you check out two that was the world," she said. "When you read a book you open the world. You can travel by looking at the pictures."

The new bookmobile replaces an obsolete 24-year-old vehicle that had become unreliable.

The new bookmobile's features include wireless connectivity, a retractable awning for rainy weather, and a wheelchair lift to ensure greater accessibility. The exterior features the artwork of Hillenbrand.

The new bookmobile will serve eligible schools, day cares, Head Start centers, after-school clubs, and Boys and Girls Clubs throughout Florence County. These institutions can inquire about service to their location by calling 843-292-7382.

"Thank you for making this mobile available to Florence County," Myers Ervin said.