Florence County Library system eliminates late fines on overdue materials

Florence County Library

Stacks in the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation Library on South Dargan Street in Florence.

 TAYLOR ADAMS

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Library System is going fine free as a way to better fulfill its mission to the community.

The Library joins many other libraries across the state and nation in improving access to library services by removing late fines, including neighboring counties and 13 member county library systems in the SCLENDS consortium.

“The library’s mission is to serve all citizens of Florence County,” said Library Director Alan Smith. “This gets us closer to that goal, without limiting access to citizens who cannot afford fines, many of whom rely on library services to support their education, seek employment, and improve their quality of life.”

The library will still charge replacement costs for items that are damaged or never returned, and costs for services such as printing, faxing, and copying will remain the same.

“It is heartbreaking to see children who want to check out books, but cannot because of family fines or the risk of fines,” said Smith. “This will restore equal library access to thousands of residents in Florence County, and we welcome them back.”

