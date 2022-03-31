Florence County Library System sets ribbon cutting for new bookmobile

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Library System will celebration National Bookmobile Day and and National Library Week by introducing its new Children’s Bookmobile at a ribbon cutting ceremony April 6 at 11 a.m.

The new bookmobile replaces an obsolete 24-year-old vehicle that had become unreliable.

Its many features include wireless connectivity, a retractable awning for rainy weather, and a wheelchair lift to ensure greater accessibility.

The exterior features the artwork of award-winning children’s author and illustrator Will Hillenbrand.

The new bookmobile will serve eligible schools, day cares, Head Start centers, after-school clubs, and Boys and Girls Clubs throughout Florence County.

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin will be one of the featured speakers during the ribbon cutting.

The program will include live music, light refreshments, and library staff dressed as storybook characters, as well as library mascot Dewey D. Fox. The event will be outside at the front of the Doctors Bruce & Lee Foundation Library if weather permits, or inside in the Stukes meeting room otherwise.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Funding for the new bookmobile was provided without using any local tax dollars, thanks in part to support from the Foundation for the Carolinas’ Longleaf Fund, USDA Rural Development, the Duke Energy Foundation, and from donors to the Friends of Florence County Library.

Additional support for this project was made possible with American Rescue Plan Act funds by a Library Services and Technology Act grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the South Carolina State Library.