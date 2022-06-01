Florence County Library to host summer reading program

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Library System 2022 Summer Reading Program begins June 15. This year’s theme of “Oceans of Possibilities!” encourages children and teens to discover the world and other cultures through reading.

Special summer programming will be held at the Doctors Bruce & Lee Foundation Library in Florence on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Joseph Stukes Meeting Room. All programs are free and open to youth from babies to young adults and feature weekly programs, Storytime, summer reading club and more.

Seating will be limited. Tickets will be available on the Monday before the program. Each person will need to present a ticket before entering the program.

These are the scheduled dates for the summer programs: June 15, Grey Seal Puppets, Salsa Cinderella; June 22, Gravity Check, Jugglers; June 29, Black Creek Wildlife Center; July 6, Porkshop Productions: The Fisherman and his Needy, Greedy Wife; and July 13, Wagsters: Magic.

The Florence County Library also offers Storytime for various ages. Seating will be limited and tickets given out before the program. For more information, contact the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382. Storytime sessions are arranged in the following groups: Family Storytime (Ages 2-5) Mondays at 6 p.m., June 13 – July 11; Preschool Storytime (Ages 2-5) Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., June 14 – July 12; Bilingual Storytime (Ages 2-5) Tuesdays at 6 p.m., June 14 – July 12 and Baby Storytime (Ages 0-23months) Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., June 16 – July 14.

A theme is selected for each week during the summer. Books, songs, crafts, and fingerplays are chosen according to the theme.

The library will be offering Friday Craft Program for children in grades 5K-2nd, on June 17, July 1, and July 15, at 10:30 a.m. Children will be working with a variety of crafts. Registration is limited and begins June 1. For more information, contact the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.

The library will be offering Friday STEM Program for children in grades 3-5, beginning June 24 and July at 10:30 a.m. Children will be doing a variety of STEM activities. Registration is limited and begins June 1. For more information, contact the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7382.

Summer Reading 2022 is funded by All State Insurance: Andy Jeffords, American Honda Motor Company, Inc., Blue Cross Blue Shield, Duke Energy Foundation, Friends of Florence County Library, Jebaily Law Firm, Koppers, Nan Ya Plastics, Palmetto First Federal Credit Union, Ruiz Foods, the South Carolina State Library & Institute of Museum and Library Service, and Toledo Carolina, Inc. Through their generous efforts, special programming designed to educate, entertain, and inspire children will be held, in keeping with the library’s mission to promote literacy in Florence County.

