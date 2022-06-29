Florence County library to play host to Porkchop Productions program Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation Library in Florence will welcome Porkchop Productions for the Summer Reading 2022 program.

The Summer Reading Program — open to youth from babies to young adults — features weekly programs, storytimes, a summer reading club, and more.

Porkchop Productions is a professional theater company that specializes in audience participation performances and will perform "The Fisherman and His Needy, Greedy Wife."

Special summer programming will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Joseph Stukes Meeting Room at the Florence County Library. Seating will be limited. Tickets for the event will be available on Monday before the program. Each person will need to present a ticket before entering the program. Admission is free for both shows.

Porkchop Productions will perform July 6 at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the library which is at 509 S. Dargan St.