FLORENCE, S.C. — The Friends of the Florence County Library used book sale Saturday beat the weather — at least timing wise — and moved a bunch of books, all to the benefit of library's children and teen programs.

"They were lined up, maybe not quite as many as last year but there was a lot," said Aubrey Carroll, chief of headquarters library services. He was referring to the customary crush of used book customers at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library on South Dargan Street in Florence.

The timing was perfect, he said, as the rain from one storm had stopped and by the time the crush of people got inside the second storm arrived.

"That's the way it always is. There is a rush to get that first crowd through," Carroll said.

"I'm so glad this is so well-attended especially because of the weather," said Leslie Denton, chairman of the Friends as she checked out cash customers in one of the library's large meeting rooms. "What makes me happiest is when the children are all excited about the books because you know then you're creating readers."

While the sale empties out one of the Friends' rooms in the library it doesn't do anything to make more room in the library, she said, as the books sold are all donated and not from the collection.

Jim Boyer was doing his part for the Friends.

The Wake Forest, N.C., book dealer had three tubs and two boxes loaded up with what would be his stock.

"I'm a wholesaler. That's how I started out with a store," Boyer said. "I have a client list up and down the East Coast, mostly in small towns because it's hard for them to get enough stock."

Boyer said Saturday's sale was a good time to build up stock but he hadn't found anything out of the ordinary.

Amy Dibble thumbed through the books on a table but hadn't committed to any particular book — yet. She carried a large bag under her arm.

"Not yet, but I'm hopeful. This is my first time."

Dustin Johnson sat in a corner of the book sale, boxes stacked around and notebook in hand and frequently checked.

"This is just our own collection," Johnson said of the stack he sat with.

The book sale is an annual event. Donations for the sale can be dropped off throughout the year at the library or any branch library.