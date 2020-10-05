Florence County man arrested by state revenue agents

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Florence County man on Monday and charged him with tax evasion.

This arrest is the 18th in the past two weeks as part of a tax-evasion investigation.

Christopher Carroway, 50, of Florence County, is charged with four counts of tax evasion, according to arrest warrants. Carroway is accused of filing documents with his employer to evade or materially reduce South Carolina Income Tax withholdings from his pay. From 2015 to 2018, Carroway evaded a total of $15,499 in state taxes, according to investigators.

If convicted, Carroway faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison or a fine of $10,000 per count or both. He is being held in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The other 17 defendants were arrested in late September. When added together, the earnings of the 18 defendants totaled more than $8 million, and they evaded more than $380,000 in state taxes, according to investigators.