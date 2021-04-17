Florence County man suffers burns in Saturday 'domestic' incident

FLORENCE, S.C. -- An eastern Florence County man is being treated for burns following a Saturday morning incident during which he was set alight.
"Investigating incident appears to be domestic in nature where the female doused the male with gasoline and lit the individual on fire," Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office said.
The man was initially transported to a Florence area hospital from where he was airlifted to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Ga.
Nunn said the agency currently has a woman in custody and expects to release more information on the incident Sunday.
Investigators, he said, are continuing to investigate the incident.