 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence County man suffers burns in Saturday 'domestic' incident
0 comments

Florence County man suffers burns in Saturday 'domestic' incident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- An eastern Florence County man is being treated for burns following a Saturday morning incident during which he was set alight.

"Investigating incident appears to be domestic in nature where the female doused the male with gasoline and lit the individual on fire," Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office said.

The man was initially transported to a Florence area hospital from where he was airlifted to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Ga.

Nunn said the agency currently has a woman in custody and expects to release more information on the incident Sunday.

Investigators, he said, are continuing to investigate the incident.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore
Local News

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The results of Darla Moore's April 5 letter to the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reads like the first few lines of a story recapping a typical South Carolina-Clemson football game: Tigers could take advantage of Gamecocks' mistake. The Post and Courier reported Tuesday evening that Moore sent a letter to the board on April 5, four days after the death of her mother, Lorraine.

Bryan Braddock: I'm not going to let another face mask ordinance be pushed through the Florence City Council
Local News

Bryan Braddock: I'm not going to let another face mask ordinance be pushed through the Florence City Council

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilman Bryan Braddock says he learned a lesson in his first meeting on the council. Braddock spoke about his first Florence City Council meeting held Monday afternoon at Tuesday evening's Florence County Republican Party meeting. He said he learned that the five Democrats on the city council – Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, and Council members Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, and Chaquez McCall – moved in unison to control what the council does. "They got the initiative," Braddock said.

"Communism is not at our door, it’s in the house...:" Barbara Arthur declares for Congressional seat held by Tom Rice
Local News

"Communism is not at our door, it’s in the house...:" Barbara Arthur declares for Congressional seat held by Tom Rice

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The flight against socialism and communism is personal for one person seeking the Congressional seat currently held by Republican Tom Rice. Barbara Arthur, a Cuban American Christian speaker, homeschool mom and insurance agent living in Hartsville, announced her campaign for the Republican nomination for the seat Monday afternoon. Arthur said in a Monday afternoon news release she was running to protect "our Christian liberties" and American heritage. She added that no one in the District 7 race would fight harder against socialism than she would because for her, it’s personal.

+2
Building at Lynches River County Park shut down due to bats
Local News

Building at Lynches River County Park shut down due to bats

FLORENCE, S.C. – COVID-19 isn’t the only thing shutting down buildings in Florence County. Bats are too. Florence County Councilman Kent Caudle told the county council Thursday morning that the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park has been shutdown due to bats. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert