Florence County manhunt, investigation lead to two arrests, one person sought

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- A morning-long manhunt Tuesday ended without finding the subject sought but the subsequent investigation lead to two people arrested and one person sought.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of multiple-vehicle break ins on McCutcheon Road and, upon arrival, saw a suspect run into the woods near McCutcheon and Cow Pasture roads.

A search using dog teams and Raptor I failed to turn up the suspect, but a vehicle description lead investigators to Johnsonville where they arrested Luerdeen Godwin Hales, of 245 Persimmon Ford Road Johnsonville, and charged her with being an accessory after the fact of a felony, according to a release issued by the agency.

Joshua Kerry Godwin, 32, of 217 East Willow Pond Road Johnsonville, was later located in Williamsburg County where he was taken into custody and charged with 10 counts of breaking into motor vehicles, according to the release.

A third suspect, Braeden Scott Crocker of 4950 Sardis Highway, Timmonsville, remains at large.

Crocker was out on $7,000 bond from a Feb. 24 drug arrest, according to Florence County Detention Center records.