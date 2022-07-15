Florence County Medical Society awards scholarships to medical students

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Medical Society awarded this year’s Medical Student Scholarship to Arianna Douglas and Carra Lyons.

The scholarships are each $1,000.

Douglas and Lyons submitted essays to the Florence County Medical Society in which they expressed an interest in remaining in Florence to practice once their training is complete.

Lyons wrote that she would “consider it an absolute privilege to live and practice in Florence County in the future” while Douglass said Florence “is an environment in which I would welcome the opportunity to practice as a physician.”

The awards were presented at the Luther F. Carter Center for Health Science Friday morning.

Generally there is one award presented by the Florence County Medical Society, but the Executive Committee decided to split this year’s award because of Douglas and Lyons' great interest in the medical community and for their involvement in several programs orchestrated to give back to the community.

Douglas and Lyons completed their third year of medical school at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and will be coming to Florence for their final year of medical school.

“This scholarship is a tremendous gift to me,” Lyons said. “I decided to come here from Columbia because of the hands-on experience, the great medical community, and the excellent training.”

Lyons said moving from Columbia to Florence caused financial strain that was unexpected, but she said the scholarship will help alleviate some financial stress.

Lyons is from Chester and said the population of Florence was similar to her hometown.

“I knew Florence would be the place I call home,” she said. “The population is a little bigger than I am used to, but it has a more homey feeling compared to when I was living in Columbia, for example,” she said.” I feel very much at home here.”

Lyons said the medical community is the most attractive quality to her about Florence.

“The faculty has contributed to my training in such a selfless manner,” she said. “They have spent countless hours contributing to my education without a lot of reward. They have invested in my life and have changed who I am, how I view the world, and how I view patients. They have taught me skills that I would not have received anywhere else.”

Lyons is undecided about the type of doctor she wants to be.

“I am leaning towards a surgical specialty, perhaps OBGYN or general surgery, because I enjoy giving back to patients," she said. "My goal ultimately is to work in a rural environment because I came from an environment that wasn’t financially stable. I want to give care to people who wouldn’t have great care otherwise.”

Arianna Douglas said the scholarship was a huge contribution to her medical education, which comes with a lot of expenses and financial burden.

“Florence has been incredibly welcoming to us as students,” she said. “Everywhere I have gone I have felt welcomed. To know that we are also supported financially is a huge honor.”

Douglas is from Asheville, North Carolina, and she said she was attracted to Florence because of the size of the community and the connectedness.

“I remember when we came to Florence as first-year students and we were given a tour of the hospital,” she said. “There was just a different air about the hospitals when we walked in,” she said. “There was a happier feeling and from someone coming from a slightly smaller town it seemed like a right fit for me.”

Douglas wants to be an OBGYN and stressed the importance of women’s health.

“Being an OBGYN gives me an opportunity to have a surgical aspect to my practice and be able to take part in some of the happiest moments of a patients' life as well as guide them,” she said. “It is also important especially in this time that women have someone they feel comfortable with to communicate their issues and have support.”

Dr. Alan Sechtin, assistant dean of medical education at the Florence regional campus, said the medical community is growing and is an attractive option for medical students.

“Our University of South Carolina School of Medicine students move to Florence for their last two years of their medical education because of the amazing clinical learning environment offered by our faculty at Hope Health, McLeod Health, and MUSC Florence,” Sechtin said.

“Those who choose to move to Florence have gotten amazing residencies in their chosen medical fields and of the 21 students who have graduated in the last two years, 12 have stated they want to move back to our area to be members of this medical community.”

Sechtin said the students understand that practicing medicine is an integral part of the community.

“While in Florence our students have rigorous academic requirements, however, they all believe in giving back to this community that has meant so much to them," he said. "They volunteer at free medical health care sites, participated in COVID vaccination efforts, helped to raise and distribute over 2 tons of food for those with food insecurity issues with the American Heart Association, and at the holiday season this year created a community effort to provide socks, T-shirts, and hygiene items for those in need."

Dr. Eric Rowson, secretary of the Florence County Medical Society, said the society is trying to encourage young people who are entering their final years of medical school to become a permanent part of the medical community in Florence.

“We recognize that Florence is a growing area in the medical community,” Rowson said. “We have two quite large hospital systems here and HopeHealth additionally. The need for medical care is really growing in our area to the point where we are looking to expand and encourage people who are interested in medicine to come to Florence and be a part of a growing medical community.”

Les Hall, dean of University of South Carolina School of Medicine, said the program began accepting students seven years ago.

“It has brought medical students each year to Florence,” Hall said. “The number has remained in the 8 to 12 range each year. Next year, we are expecting numbers higher than that. It has brought a lot of new medical student learners to the community. They spend the last two years of medical school here and after that they go into residency training in whatever specialty.”

“I have not talked to a single one of our students who have been in the Florence campus over the six years that the clinical education they received was not exceptional," he said. "Florence is a great environment because of the high quality health care and it gives students the opportunity to see health care delivered in a small city as opposed to our larger metropolitan areas like Charleston or Columbia."

"They can understand that health care can be exceptional in a setting like Florence. When you live in Florence for a while, everybody knows everybody and there is something special about practicing in a community where you see the people you care for in other parts of the community and that is often not there in larger areas.”

Dr. Daniel Hyler, president of the Florence County Medical Society, said the society is emphasizing primary care because primary care is the best tool to end disparities in health care.