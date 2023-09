FLORENCE, S.C. -- Miracle League of Florence County's opening day was a rain out as rain and thunderstorms rumbled through the Pee Dee throughout the day.

League officials called the ceremony shortly after 9 a.m. and then put able bodied volunteers who were already on hand to work putting away fiend decorations where they could dry out,

Vickie Elliott said she didn't know what would happen to an opening day ceremony and that the league might just have to roll into play without a ceremony.