Florence County Museum announces competition juror

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina contemporary artist Claudia O’Steen will be the juror for the 2022 Pee Dee Regional Art Competition, according to the Florence County Museum.

The competition is sponsored by Chick-fil-A of Florence.

O’Steen is a mixed media, sculpture and installation artist whose work explores ideas of navigation, perception, the experience of being lost and the ways in which information is distorted through instruments that capture and translate transitional moments and places in time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

O’Steen has been awarded residencies at Rural Projects, Montalvo Arts Center, The Arctic Circle and The National Centre for Contemporary Art St. Petersburg, Russia. She has exhibited both nationally and internationally at venues such as apexart and Flux Factory, New York.

She is an assistant professor of fine arts at Winthrop University. O’Steen earned her MFA in Digital + Media at the Rhode Island School of Design.