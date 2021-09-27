Florence County Museum announces competition juror

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina contemporary artist Claudia O’Steen will be the juror for the 2022 Pee Dee Regional Art Competition, according to the Florence County Museum.
The competition is sponsored by Chick-fil-A of Florence.
O’Steen is a mixed media, sculpture and installation artist whose work explores ideas of navigation, perception, the experience of being lost and the ways in which information is distorted through instruments that capture and translate transitional moments and places in time.
O’Steen has been awarded residencies at Rural Projects, Montalvo Arts Center, The Arctic Circle and The National Centre for Contemporary Art St. Petersburg, Russia. She has exhibited both nationally and internationally at venues such as apexart and Flux Factory, New York.
She is an assistant professor of fine arts at Winthrop University. O’Steen earned her MFA in Digital + Media at the Rhode Island School of Design.
Artists’ entries for the 2022 Pee Dee Regional Art Competition will be taken online at flocomuseum.org, from this Friday, Oct. 1, through Sunday, Nov. 14. Any artist native to the Pee Dee area or currently living in Florence, Horry, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Georgetown, Kershaw, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter and Williamsburg counties is eligible to enter.
A cash prize of $1,000 will be awarded to the competition’s first-place winner.
The competition prospectus, schedule and registration details can be found at flocomuseum.org/regional. Questions can be directed to the Florence County Museum at 843-676-1200.