FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Museum and the Archaeological Institute of the Pee Dee Saturday teamed up for a day of of learning, exploration and fun both inside and outside the museum.

"This is the first Community Archaeology Day the Archaeological Institute of the Pee Dee is holding; we hope it will be an annual event," said Ben Zeigler of the institute. "Seeking to help understand our history better through archaeology."

"We've had several interesting and productive projects, starting with Cashua Church and the Copperhead Bluff site, and we have several in the works and we're starting to see some momentum build," Zeigler said. "It's pretty standard platform for that kind of interaction, have a community day where people can bring in artifacts to be identified, see what we're doing."

And bring in the artifacts several people did to have them identified and, in some cases, admired.

Jodie Cooper and Justin Rayfield are explorers and collectors who work in Chesterfield County who brought a box of artifacts to be identified.

"We always look for potential arrowhead spots," Cooper said. "It's ate up with history."

From bullets with teeth marks, trigger guards, Confederate medals and a bit of metal with a hallmark on it, archaeologists identified what they could, speculated on a few things and in the case of the hallmark, took a photo and offered to try to identify it and get back to the pair.

In exchange some of the owners suggested locations for future exploration and offered to take a few of the archaeologists exploring with them.

That interactivity, Zeigler said, is what leads to future significant discoveries.

One site on the institute's wish list is a Mississippian settlement in Chesterfield County that may have been visited by the Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto, Zeigler said.

"The information we glean from the public is critical to what we do," Zeigler said.

On one of the group's primary digs archaeologists are making progress to identify the Cashua Church's specific location.

"Last January we thought we'd found footings of the church but discovered it was just a brick crypt that collapsed," Zeigler said. "We're confident now that (ground penetrating radar) has been done, there is a gap among the graves, we think we've found the church. This coming season we'll be zeroing in on the church site. It really is one of the mother churches in the Pee Dee."

"We have a grant application for a Colonial site in lower Florence County that was burned by the British during the Revolutionary War. We are working on a proposal, as urban square project progresses to work with the city to excavate the site of Gamble's Hotel, which was the community building in Florence in the 1850s," Zeigler said.

The event also offered lectures and demonstrations on Jamestown, pottery making, fire and tool making and hunting with weapons true to the history's past.