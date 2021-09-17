Florence County Museum earns honors for Kindred Spirit exhibition

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Museum is pleased to announce they are the recipient of the 2021 Southeastern Museums Conference Bronze Award in the under $25,000 category for their exhibition Kindred Spirit: The Personal Worlds of William H. Johnson.

The SEMC Exhibition Competition showcases the best in the museum profession and provides benchmarks for regional exhibition efforts in southeastern museums.

“We are honored to be recognized by the SEMC and hope this achievement not only promotes our museum, but continues to advance interest and scholarship in the art of William Henry Johnson,” said museum curator, Stephen W. Motte.

The Exhibition Competition recognizes exhibitions for overall excellence or for stretching the limits of content and design through innovation. Winning entries were well-designed exhibitions of merit with educational value which demonstrated respectful treatment of objects. Recipients of the awards were judged by an appointed jury of museum professionals across the region who specialize in curatorial studies and exhibition design.