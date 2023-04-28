FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Museum announced Friday it has received an extended loan of art painted by Florence native William H. Johnson from Morgan State University.

The paintings have now become part of the Florence County museum’s exhibition Kindred Spirit: The Personal Worlds of William H. Johnson.

The four works on loan to the museum from Morgan State University represent three of the exhibition’s interpretive themes: Johnson’s spiritual world, the world of New York, and the world of the South.

Morgan State University in Baltimore was among the first institutions to receive works by Johnson as gifts from the Smithsonian in 1967. James Lewis, an arts administrator at Morgan State, went to Washington where he selected 20 works which now make up the university’s Johnson collection at James E. Lewis Museum, now named in Lewis’ honor.

“We are very proud to collaborate with James E. Lewis Museum on the loan and exhibition of these artworks,” said museum curator Stephen W. Motte.

Two of the paintings now on exhibit were created by Johnson in Florence during his visit home in the summer of 1944, including a rare portrait of the artist’s mother, Alice Johnson.

The project to work with James E. Lewis Museum was initiated in 2020, interrupted by COVID, and then restarted last year, when conversations were renewed.

The loans aren’t the only recent work undertaken by the museum about Johnson. Last year the museum acquired two portrait drawings at auction from a collection in Denmark, and this year purchased a rare early still life painting. Both the drawings and the painting were created by Johnson during his time as a student of the National Academy of Design in the 1920s.

Motte said national interest in Johnson is increasing. “In the past few years we have taken a growing number of visits, calls, and research requests from educators, other curators and institutions, and members of the public who want to learn more about Johnson,” Motte said.

Part of the reason is that the Smithsonian American Art Museum has recently curated an exhibition of Johnson’s Fighters for Freedom series of paintings made in the 1940s. The traveling exhibition is touring the country and a catalogue is scheduled for publication in the near future.

“Florence is the city of Johnson’s birth, and people expect the museum to play a role in what’s happening. Continuous exhibitions and programming help us emphasize our commitment to the interpretation and exhibition of Johnson’s art.” Motte said.

The museum is expanding the conversation about Johnson to include a more serious consideration of his wife, Holcha, and his brother-in-law, the German sculptor Christoph Voll. The museum has recently taken a donation of one of Holcha’s still life paintings, and in 2018, worked with family descendants to acquire several significant pieces of Voll’s art, some of which are currently on exhibition.

“By exhibiting these other works along with Johnson’s, you build a more comprehensive view of who he became based on where he travelled, what he learned, and who he knew,” Motte said.

Johnson’s list of contacts included prominent authors and other artists of the time, like Alain Locke, Henry Ossawa Tanner, Edvard Munch, Jacob Lawrence, and George Luks.

“He was one of the 20th century’s most fascinating artists. We are still trying to understand him, and especially to bring a better understanding of him to Florence,” Motte said.

The exhibition Kindred Spirit: The Personal Worlds of William H. Johnson is on view in the museum’s Focus Gallery.