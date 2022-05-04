Florence County Museum to partner with Archaeological Institute of the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Museum will partner with the Archaeological Institute of the Pee Dee to host a series of lectures that will focus on prehistory in the Pee Dee.

On May 12, the museum will welcome Dr. Adam King, a research professor and director of the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology.

King has a special interest in the organization of indigenous societies during the Mississippian period in the Deep South. This is a period when indigenous societies became their largest and most complex and when the societies were first encountered by Europeans.

King uses iconography, remote sensing, absorbed residues, and conventional archaeology and has projects in the Etowah River Valley of northwestern Georgia, the middle Savannah River valley on the Georgia-South Carolina border, and the Wateree Valley of central South Carolina.

During this lecture King will discuss variability in Mississippian societies and their place in South Carolina’s deep past.

Additional information about the Archaeological Institute of the Pee Dee can be found at aipeedee.org.

More information on future programs and lectures can be found on the Florence County Museum calendar of events at flocomuseum.org/events and through museum social media platforms.

The Florence County Museum is at 111 W. Cheves St. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. Admission is free.