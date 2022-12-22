Florence County names finalists for county administrator

Finalists for Florence County Administrator Announced

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The search for the replacement of retiring Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith has been narrowed to four finalists -- all with ties to either Florence County or a neighboring county.

The named finalists are Rodney Berry, Chris Eldridge, David Epperson, and Kevin Yokim.

Florence County retained Swiftwater Strategies, a division of MRB Group, to conduct a national search for the next county administrator following the retirement of Smith in November. Smith served the county 10 years and has remained in the role during the search. He has agreed to assist in a transitional capacity offering guidance once the new administrator is selected.

Swiftwater received nearly 25 applications, narrowing the field to 13 first-round screenings. Following these screenings, eight candidates advanced to the second round of virtual interviews with the search committee members.

Rodney Berry of Marion served as the county administrator for Dillon County from 2016-18. He most recently served as the Director of Operations in the Congressional office of Tom Rice. He holds a bachelor of science in sociology from Presbyterian College.

Chris Eldridge of Doraville, Ga., currently serves as the city manager for Doraville. Before this role, he was the county administrator for Horry County and has served as the city administrator for Liberty, Pickens, and Georgetown. Eldridge has a master of public administration degree from Clemson University.

David Epperson of Manning has served as both county administrator and county attorney for Clarendon County since 2012. Epperson received his Juris Doctorate from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

Kevin Yokim of Florence currently serves as the assistant city manager for the City of Florence, which he has since 2019. Prior to this position, he was the finance director for Florence County. He was with the County finance department for more than 20 years. Yokim holds a master of public administration degree from Indiana University.

Florence County is finalizing plans for the final round of interviews and meetings, expected to occur mid-to-late January 2023.

A start date will be determined based on the selected candidate's availability.