Florence County native hopes to put first African-American woman on moon

FLORENCE — Tonya Frazier McNair is on a mission to send the first African American woman to the moon.

Born in Lake City, McNair has always enjoyed math. Although she was born in Lake City, her upbringing was in north Florence. Despite Lake City’s rich space history, McNair said getting to NASA was not as calculated as one would believe.

Coincidentally, her parents, George and Brenda Frazier were classmates with Ronald McNair — an American NASA astronaut and physicist who died in the Space Shuttle Challenger catastrophe.

Unbeknownst to McNair and her family, she shared a connection with the fallen astronaut. A connection deeper than the shared last name and area code. They will be written in history as pioneers for African Americans in the field of space exploration.

McNair graduated in 1986 from Wilson High School. After graduation, McNair had plans to attend Clemson University to become a doctor, but when the space shuttle Challenger exploded, McNair changed her future trajectory.

After Ronald McNair’s death, she remembered a conversation when he told her she would attend North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and major in mechanical engineering, similar to what he did. His words went in one ear and out the other until an experience with an autopsy confirmed that being a doctor was indeed not in the cards.

“As the autopsy was taking place,” McNair said. “I was thinking to myself there was no way I could do this.”

When she realized being a doctor was not for her, she didn’t immediately jump to engineering. She flirted with the idea of being a pharmacist but came back to the McNair’s words and seriously pursued mechanical engineering. She was told that mechanical engineers mostly became project managers, and that appealed to her intrinsic leadership qualities.

She graduated from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. After graduating from North Carolina A&T State University, she went on to do a variety of different things.

She was the project engineer for the presidential helicopter program and was afforded opportunities to pioneer many program efforts within the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), as well as the Missile Defense Agency where she developed anti-air and anti-ship missiles, surface sensors and combat system capabilities.

She has led a multinational, corporate team and developed the first of its kind– the Korean Destroyer Standard Missile Combat System. She also established the first SM Users Group which includes members from 10 different countries. She has led several multiservice teams to develop and test new battle space capabilities and to address production/industrial base issues.

She has over 30 years of program management and systems engineering experience, managing sensors, weapons and combat systems for the Department of the Navy and strategic planning for NASA systems.

It took a while for McNair to surrender to her calling of space exploration. It wasn’t until 2013, that she would be pushed into her mission. Shots rang out and there was an active shooter in the Navy yard where McNair worked. McNair said the experience was very traumatic.

“I would be walking around in D.C. and if I heard a crane drop wood,” she said. “I would jump, stop and turn around because it sounded like a gunshot to me.”

McNair realized she needed help.

She said she felt unusually different from herself before the incident happened. She said she felt jittery on the inside as if something was crawling on her. There is good and bad to everything, because the incident caused her to get help and to reflect on where she truly wanted to be in life.

One day after work, McNair began looking for new jobs online and found that a position was open at NASA working in the space communications and navigation group as a business manager, which was right up her alley.

She got the position and moved to NASA headquarters in 2014. She loved the work at the Department of the Navy, but nothing has fulfilled her like working at NASA.

“It’s just an exciting set of missions,” she said.

She works the programmatic integration for the Artemis program as well as the commercial Leo side of the house that controls commercial cargo and all of the programs that go up to the International Space Station.

McNair leads a dynamic team of engineers and analysts to formulate and integrate program planning and control plans for the Nation’s Artemis missions to take the first woman and first person of color to the moon and beyond.Project Artemis is the twin sister of Project Apollo.

Project Apollo landed the first humans on the moon and Project Artemis seeks to land the first woman and first person of color to the moon. With this project, NASA plans to collaborate with commercial and international partners to establish the first long-term human-robotic presence on and around the Moon. NASA will use what it learns to send the first astronauts to Mars.

In 2017, NASA was given the space directive by former president Donald Trump to go back to the moon. McNair said before that, they were making plans and strategies about human exploration on Mars.

“We received a space directive to go to the moon and stay,” McNair said. “We would be doing scientific missions to find out if Mars had sustainable water, how to set up human systems to be able to sustain ourselves, the effects on the body in space, and learning more about Earth science by looking back at Earth.”

McNair said the experiments are important and will have significant impacts on the everyday lives of people. The things learned by research and experiments are able to be translated into everyday life. From medical discoveries to food discoveries to economic advancement it can change lives for the better on earth.

For Project Artemis, McNair and her team assesses cost, schedules and risks of the programs. When a program comes in, McNair and her team make sure that the policies by the federal government and NASA are followed. They make commitments to Congress about their plans. “Going to space is hard,” McNair said. “And it is very complex. We don’t always stick to the plan and as you can see on the news there is a lot of talk about being behind in a lot of areas. We work to get the program plans approved.”

Accomplishing such great things rarely comes with little difficulty. McNair was underestimated and her colleagues were often surprised by her knowledge and ability.

“It was almost as if the bar was low because they saw me coming,” McNair said. “When they saw that I could do the job as good as my veterans and most people, it was a pleasant surprise.”

McNair said she was the type of person to hold her hand down and get her work done. She allowed her work to speak for her and she wanted her colleagues to know that there were other brilliant people with faces similar to hers at A&T and all over the world.

“I felt like I had to be the example and not let the noise distract me from what I was trying to accomplish,” she said.

McNair has a message to all people that it can be done. No matter where you are from, who your parents are, or any other limiting things, it can be overcome to achieve success.

“You have to focus on what you want, and you have to dream,” she said.

She credits all of her success to being brought up in a village. McNair said she doesn’t come from a community; she comes from a village that always told her she could.

“North Florence was a village,” she said. “The area where I grew up, we were all close. Our teachers were our parents’ friends. They went to church with us, and they cared about our success.”

To this day, a lot of McNair’s high school friends keep in contact and often fly to Maryland once a year to catch up. Or they meet at the historic Wilson homecoming. The village was a big part in her success, and she encourages everyone to dare to dream.