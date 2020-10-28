Florence County nearing 25,000 absentee votes

FLORENCE, S.C. — Nearly 25,000 residents of Florence County have already voted in the Nov. 3 general election.
The latest report provided by the South Carolina Election Commission indicates that 24,921 people have cast an absentee ballot in the election in Florence County and that 27,019 ballots have been issued.
David Alford, Florence County Voter Registration and Election Commission executive director, said Wednesday afternoon that approximately 20,000 of those ballots have been cast in person at the election commission or satellite voting locations at the libraries in Johnsonville, Pamplico, Lake City and Timmonsville.
The nearly 5,000 remaining ballots have cast by mail.
Florence County ranks 32nd in the state in terms of the percentage of the number of ballots returned out of the registered voters in the county.
There are 90,988 registered voters in Florence County. Dividing 24,921 returned ballots by 90,988 yields a percentage of already returned ballots of 27.39%.
The counties with the highest percentage of already returned ballots are McCormick (41.03%), Charleston (39.03%), Richland (27.24%), Georgetown (36.06%), and Florence's western neighbor, Sumter County (35.11%).
All of these counties except possibly Georgetown are considered Democratic strongholds in the state. In 2016, each county except McCormick and Georgetown favored Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton over Republican winner Donald J. Trump. Just over 50% of McCormick voted for Trump and Mike Pence, the first time since 1972 the county favored a Republican presidential nominee. It is unclear why Georgetown County residents are voting early. However, it could be a combination of a large African American population and a large group of out-of-state retirees moving to the county.
Florence's southwestern neighbor, Clarendon County, ranks 7th at 33.71%.
Williamsburg County is the highest county in the six-county Pee Dee region in 9th at 32.55%.
Marlboro County ranks 16th at 31.3% (5,728 returned ballots divided by 18,303 registered voters), Darlington County ranks 18th at 30.04% (13,458 ballots returned and 44,803 registered voters), Marion County ranks 22nd at 28.59% (6,617 ballots returned and 23,147 registered voters) and Dillon County ranks 39th at 23.13% (4,530 ballots returned and 19,589 registered voters).
The counties with the lowest percentage of already returned ballots are Laurens (18.57%), Anderson (19.43%), Greenville (20.78%), Saluda (21.89%) and Cherokee (22.3%).
All of these counties and sixth-ranked Pickens and seventh ranked Union are in the upstate and Republican (all favored Trump in 2016). Ninth-ranked Lexington is in the Midlands but also favored Trump in 2016. Tenth-ranked Chesterfield also favored Trump in 2016.
Dillon County was the only county in the top 10 of lowest percentage of ballots returned to have favored Clinton in 2016.
South Carolina Counties by Percentage of Returned Ballots
|Rank
|County
|% Reg. Voters Voting Absentee
|1
|McCormick
|41.03%
|2
|Charleston
|39.03%
|3
|Richland
|37.24%
|4
|Georgetown
|36.06%
|5
|Sumter
|35.11%
|6
|Orangeburg
|34.39%
|7
|Clarendon
|33.71%
|8
|Beaufort
|32.62%
|9
|Willamsburg
|32.55%
|10
|Horry
|32.33%
|11
|Fairfield
|32.13%
|12
|Allendale
|31.80%
|13
|Lancaster
|31.54%
|14
|Dorchester
|31.54%
|15
|Kershaw
|31.39%
|16
|Marlboro
|31.30%
|17
|Colleton
|30.09%
|18
|Darlington
|30.04%
|19
|Berkeley
|29.86%
|20
|Edgefield
|29.56%
|21
|Abbeville
|29.48%
|22
|Marion
|28.59%
|23
|Oconee
|28.57%
|24
|Barnwell
|28.38%
|25
|Chester
|28.30%
|26
|York
|27.95%
|27
|Calhoun
|27.83%
|28
|Newberry
|27.81%
|29
|Bamberg
|27.70%
|30
|Jasper
|27.66%
|31
|Lee
|27.43%
|32
|Florence
|27.39%
|33
|Greenwood
|27.27%
|34
|Hampton
|27.03%
|35
|Aiken
|26.31%
|36
|Spartanburg
|24.06%
|37
|Chesterfield
|23.84%
|38
|Lexington
|23.26%
|39
|Dillon
|23.13%
|40
|Union
|22.61%
|41
|Pickens
|22.49%
|42
|Cherokee
|22.30%
|43
|Saluda
|21.89%
|44
|Greenville
|20.78%
|45
|Anderson
|19.43%
|46
|Laurens
|18.57%
