Florence County nearing 25,000 absentee votes

FLORENCE, S.C. — Nearly 25,000 residents of Florence County have already voted in the Nov. 3 general election.

The latest report provided by the South Carolina Election Commission indicates that 24,921 people have cast an absentee ballot in the election in Florence County and that 27,019 ballots have been issued.

David Alford, Florence County Voter Registration and Election Commission executive director, said Wednesday afternoon that approximately 20,000 of those ballots have been cast in person at the election commission or satellite voting locations at the libraries in Johnsonville, Pamplico, Lake City and Timmonsville.

The nearly 5,000 remaining ballots have cast by mail.

Florence County ranks 32nd in the state in terms of the percentage of the number of ballots returned out of the registered voters in the county.

There are 90,988 registered voters in Florence County. Dividing 24,921 returned ballots by 90,988 yields a percentage of already returned ballots of 27.39%.

The counties with the highest percentage of already returned ballots are McCormick (41.03%), Charleston (39.03%), Richland (27.24%), Georgetown (36.06%), and Florence's western neighbor, Sumter County (35.11%).