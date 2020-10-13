Florence County nears 15,000 absentee ballot requests

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County is closing in 15,000 absentee ballot requests for the Nov. 3 general election.
David Alford, Florence County Voter Registration and Election Commission executive director, said Monday afternoon that the county had received 14,442 requests for an absentee ballot.
In 2016, the county had 16,688 absentee ballot requests including both in-person voting and mailed in ballots.
On Tuesday, Alford said the county has already received 5,905 mailed in ballots and 5,479 in person votes.
To cast an absentee ballot in person, visit the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission at 219 Third Loop Road between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. before 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2. Rules for photo ID required to vote at the polling place apply.
To cast an absentee ballot by mail, a person must first obtain an application via the state election commission's website, SCVotes.org, or call, fax, mail, or email the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission.
On SCvotes.org, the application form can be found by clicking "Get My Absentee Application" in the center left of the page. Then, clicking "Get the application" in the center of the page. Next, a person must fill out the voter registration information including name, date of birth, Social Security number, and county of registration. The next screen displayed is precinct information along with an address box if a person wants the application form mailed to a location other than the address the person is registered to vote at. Once that information is filled out, a person clicks continue at the bottom of the screen to get the application form.
Alford added that even if a person fills out an application form on the website, the person must still print and physically sign the application.
The phone number of the Florence elections commission is 843-665-3094. The fax number is 843-292-1613. The address of the commission is 219 Third Loop Road, Florence, SC 29505. The email is Vote.Florence@elections.sc.gov.
The application to cast an absentee ballot must be in the possession of the Florence elections commission by no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.
The absentee voter may return the application by mail, email, fax, or personal delivery.
After filling out the application, the person voting absentee receives a ballot via mail.
That ballot must be filled out and sent by mail, email, fax, or personal delivery to the Florence elections commission by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.
He also said that the commission had recently received a $103,000 grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life. Alford said he hopes to use the grant to provide an additional supplement for poll workers and to purchase equipment for the election.
Alford also explained more about the Taylor Corporation's involvement in the mailing of absentee ballots in Florence County.
He said that the company will print and prepare the ballots for mailing and place them in a bulk package that's sent from Minnesota to Charlotte or Atlanta via FedEx or UPS. At that point, the shipping company delivers the ballots to Columbia where they're handed over to the postal service for final deliver.
