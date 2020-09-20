Florence County officials brace for huge number of mail-in ballots

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County election officials are bracing for 15,000-20,000 mail in ballots — a number high enough that David Alford wants the state to let officials start counting them as early as a week before the election.
Alford is executive director of the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission.
In the 2016 general election, Florence County residents cast 58,433 ballots. In the 2018 midterms Florence County residents cast 45,966 ballots.
As of Sept. 15 the office had received about 6,000 requests for mail-in ballots, Alford said Wednesday evening as he spoke by Zoom to the congregation of St. Catherine's Episcopal Church.
That number is already about what was requested total in 2016, he said.
The biggest issue driving mail-in voting is the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Henry McMaster has signed legislation that will allow all registered voters to cast ballots without having to cite a reason for it.
Voting by mail
Mail-in voting, as a nationwide issue, has been a hot-button topic with President Donald Trump's contention that it is rife with fraud. There is no proof, though, that is a problem.
"It's the people, people making assertions and innuendos and people listening to the news media that covers the entire country instead of a specific area," Alford said of worries about mail-in voting. "Just pay attention to your local election officials, the information I can share with you, the State Election Commission and the news media here in the state and the Pee Dee."
The South Carolina process for mail-in voting, Alford said, is secure with checks at every step.
"Our ballots can't be printed by anyone," Alford said. "Our ballots have security codes in the ballots themselves. You can't go anywhere and get a ballot printed that's a valid ballot in the state of South Carolina."
"Also, we know who has asked for them, we know who is going to get them, we check them when they go out and scan them when they come back in from the mail," Alford said.
The mail-in ballot system puts the onus on the voters to meet deadlines to make their vote count, Alford said. And for it to count the ballot has to be in the election commission office on Third Loop Road by 7 p.m. on election day.
"When you get your ballot, don't sit on it," Alford said. "The bad thing is some folks sit on them and wait for the last debate. You're taking a chance with not getting it back in time if you're putting it through the mail system."
Alford said he talks with U.S. Postal System representatives almost weekly and they have said they'll do everything in their power to get the ballots delivered.
"They've even promised multiple deliveries on election day if needs be," Alford said.
To ensure delivery by the post office, Alford said, he'd put about $1.50 worth of postage on the envelope.
There are two ways to request a mail-in ballot, he said.
"If you want a ballot mailed to you all you need to do is call the office at 843-665-3094 and request a ballot for yourself or anyone in your immediate family," he said. "Those members will be mailed an absentee ballot notification you need to sign, date and return to the office in ample time for us to send you a ballot."
Ballot request forms can also be downloaded and printed from www.scvotes.gov, he said.
To check on the status of your vote there is also a process.
"To inquire about status of your absentee request at 843-665-3094 at SCVOTES.gov site link lets you track where your ballot is in the process," Alford said.
Voters who don't want to mail ballots can drop them off in person at the election commission office, but not at polling places, he said.
If voters want somebody to drop their ballots off for them there is a form they will need to fill out, he said.
Ballots can also be dropped off at satellite voting offices that will be opened a week before the election, he said.
The election commission expects to start mailing out requested ballots about Oct. 5, he said.
Early voting
"The deadline for someone to register to vote for the first time is midnight Oct. 4," Alford said. "Customarily we try to open our absentee in person precinct the day after."
A week before the election, the office will open satellite in-person voting locations in the libraries in Pamplico, Johnsonville, Lake City and Timmonsville and they will be open Monday-Friday that week.
"The satellite locations will be good options for in-person absentee locations the last week before election — anybody from anywhere in the county can do so," he said.
Another good option for in-person early voting will be the election commission office on Third Loop.
Alford said, though, the closer the election date the more likely the office will be crowded with early voters.
Precincts and ballots
"We'll have all normal locations open on election day," Alford said. "I've not been made aware of any facilities that said we can't use them."
Alford said the election commission has plenty of precinct workers who are trained not only in operating precincts but also in COVID precautions and they'll have state-supplied PPE to protect themselves and voters.
Voters should budget extra time for this year's ballot, he said.
"Our ballots this year, our paper ballots, are ¯ let me get a tape measure — our ballots will be 22 inches long, that's including the stub at the bottom," Alford said. "The ballot itself is 19 inches and it's going to be a front side and back side ballot due to the capital sales tax referendum."
"We have the largest ballot in the state," Alford said. "We have roughly 240 different ballot styles. Some of our precincts have one ballot style, some of our precincts have 8-10 ballot styles because of different voting lines."
"Some of our precincts are really really, it's not cut up in logical matters — let's put it that way," he said.
That could all change when redistricting starts in 2021 when the census numbers are released.
