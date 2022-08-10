Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed in Tuesday in series of Pamplico Highway crashes

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence County EMS paramedic and a motorcyclist died Tuesday night in a series of crashes on the 1900 block of Pamplico Highway.

In addition to the dead a Florence Police officer suffered a broken leg and a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper suffered a head injury when a car drove through a crash scene near Lets Go Auto and an adjacent car wash.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the paramedic as Sara Kinsy Weaver, 32, of Florence. He identified the motorcyclist as Cedric Antonio Gregg, 37. of Florence.

"While the paramedics were actively caring for a victim involved in the collision, a vehicle that was not involved in the initial collision drove through the crash scene and struck at least four people, including one of the paramedics and two law enforcement officers," a representative of Florence County EMS posted to the agency's Facebook page. "We are heartbroken and overwhelmed by grief as we announce that two people died following this incident, including one of our paramedics."

"We ask for prayers for everyone involved," the agency asked through it's Facebook post.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said the situation could have easily been worse with six or seven dead.

"The good lord looked out for last last night," Joye said.

The sheriff's office is investigating the crash as both the Patrol and Florence Police were involved.

To that end, Joye said Myrtle Beach Police Department's accident reconstruction team was called in to handle that portion of the investigation.

The crashes started shortly before 9 p.m. when a car turned in front of two south-bound motorcycles, Joye said

One of the motorcycles became airborne before landing hitting a light post and landing by the dealership.

Florence Police, the Patrol and firefighters responded and the medic was on the ground treating one of the motorcyclists when the vehicle, driving by an elderly female, ran through the crash scene, Joye said.

The Florence Police officer pushed the Trooper out of the way but the paramedic being on the ground was unable to get out of the way, was struck and killed, Joye said.

The trooper suffered a head injury and is expected to recover while the officer suffered a broken leg and is also expected to recover, Joye said.

She was stopped when her car collided with another vehicle, the sheriff said.

She was transported to a Florence County hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The crashes were captured on multiple security camera systems.

"There's actually a lot of camera out there and we're going to have to retrieve that," Joye said. "This is going to be a long investigation as far as compiling all the stuff we have together."

Joye said that location has been the site of several bad crashes.

"There's a lot of traffic on that road and it's hard to judge in that area and the curve. It's been a busy place," the sheriff said.

The crash left many vehicles damaged -- those directly involved in the crashes and others.

"A good many cars damaged out of that lot," Joye said.