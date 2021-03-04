Florence County parking deck open for business

FLORENCE, S.C. — The parking deck behind the Florence County Complex is open and ready for business.

The four-story building opened for parking on Feb. 22.

The Florence County Council approved the construction of the parking deck in January 2020. The cost of the parking deck was estimated to be $13.99 million, which will be funded from an $11.1 million bond issue in 2017 and second penny sales tax savings.

The contract to construct the parking garage was awarded to Thompson Turner Construction of Sumter in March 2019. Since then, the company has been working with Transystems, an engineering firm, to finalize the design of the project and soliciting bids from subcontractors.

Thompson Turner presented the county with a maximum guaranteed price of $12.983 million.

The parking deck is the second to be completed in downtown Florence, behind the city-owned deck behind the Emerson apartments. The city is also constructing a parking deck across from the city center as a part of Project Urban Square.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.