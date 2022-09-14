Florence County Parks and Recreation services growing and expanding

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Parks and Recreation Department is working to offer something for every one.

The offerings vary from nature trail walks, dog-walk trails, camping grounds, recreational sports for children and the opportunity for international travel.

With 40 parks across Florence County, a newly approved $1.6 million equestrian park, and new additions of dog trails and camping grounds, Florence County Parks and Recreation is booming.

Director Nathan Dawsey spoke about the changes and expansions at a Lions Club meeting at the Florence Country Club Wednesday afternoon.

Dawsey said athletics was the largest part of the department with approximately 12,000 kids participating in the sports programs.

“We are not just the city of Florence,” Dawson said, “We have the Delmae baseball league in Savannah Grove, Greenwood Athletic Complex that houses our Miracle League Program, Francis Marion University Athletics in Quinby, Pamplico, Johnsonville, Timmonsville, Olanta, Coward, and Scranton.”

Dawsey said the parks are continuously growing and if an area doesn't have an athletic league, it has a park. The 40 parks in Florence County have a total of 1,200 acres and the total acreage is expected to increase. Dawsey said he is expecting to have 1500 acres in parks across the county.

Everything you can think of concerning sports, Dawsey said, the department is doing it: football, soccer, esports, cheerleading, Miracle League, baseball, and volleyball.

“Our football program is huge,” he said.

Dawsey said the recreation department has seen such an increase with football because schools simply don’t have enough equipment. Dawsey said COVID put a strain on football equipment. Helmets are $150 each and new ones have to be brought every 10 years and they are recertified every year for $37 a helmet.

Football is a big expense, Dawsey said, and it will only get worse. He said to enjoy recreational football while it is available because he believes football will be priced out of recreation.

Lynches River County Park will also be expanding. Dawsey said the county council approved a $1.6 million equestrian center that will have 4 miles of trail for horses only. Dawsey said the county acquired Lynches River Park from the state many years ago. The park is 700 acres and its flagship is the Environmental Discovery Center. The facility was built from tobacco barn wood and Dawsey said it is a high-traffic park. For the past year every month, the park has not had less than 20,000 visitors.

Dawsey said the front of the park is for education with the Environmental Discovery Center, nature trails, boardwalks, kayaking and canoeing, and the back part of the park is for fun with the splash pad and rock climbing wall.

The Leatherman Senior Center was another area that has been growing. Dawsey called it one of the better programs of the state and said people from other departments across the state come to visit and take note of how everything is put together at the Leatherman Senior Center.

“It is a massive complex,” Dawsey said. “It is a multipurpose facility and we partner with the Senior Citizens Association and if you are a member you have access to all of the amenities inside of the facility.”

Dawsey said the organization has an excellent travel program and the staff makes sure the seniors have plenty of activities to enjoy. There are two to three activities every day of the month and 1,000 participants participate in those classes.

Dawsey said the city just finished a travel registration and 65 people attended and they sold $32,000 worth of trips. “Before COVID,” Dawsey said. “We would travel 60,000 miles with seniors every year.”

Dawsey said the travelers have dubbed themselves the vintage travelers and have a trip planned to Texas this year. Two busloads of seniors will be heading to Texas with events planned and all accommodations set.

“Our staff takes care of everything,” Dawson said. “From the accommodations to the events planned for the day. The staff handles everything and the seniors have nothing to worry about.”

Dawsey said a big one for the seniors is international travel. “Next year, the senior will be going to Tuscany, Italy,” Dawson said. “We will be going on a wine tour.”

To participate in travel, you do not have to be 55 years or older or be a member of the Senior Citizens Association. Dawsey said you are able to sign up on the City of Florence’s website under Parks and Recreation.

“The trips are very affordable,” Dawsey said. “We only plan trips that would make sense to the demographic that we currently have.”

Dawsey said he wanted the public to know what Florence County Parks and Recreation has to offer and he wanted to showcase that there are activities for the children to the adult to the senior.