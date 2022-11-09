Florence County Probate Judge Jesse S. Cartrette Jr. is reelected

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County Probate Judge Jesse S. Cartrette Jr. was reelected to the office in Tuesday’s election, beating Democratic challenger Chandra Graham.

Unofficial vote tallies on Tuesday night had Cartrette with 60 percent of the votes with 29,791 votes, roughly 6,000 more votes than Graham.

Cartrette watched the results with family, friends and supporters at Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant on Woody Jones Boulevard in Florence.

He said he had a lot of people he wanted to thank for their help.

Cartrette thanked those who came to share in his celebration. He said first thing he will do is go back to work. However, for Veterans Day weekend he is looking forward to getting a little sleep.

He said there is a lot more for him to do.

Cartrette said he would be remiss if he didn’t thank Dana Hanna and Robert McCready, his wonderful staff who put up with him and who put their best foot forward while he was campaigning.

“I want to thank all the citizens of Florence County, my family and friends who gave of their time to help me,” Cartrette said.

Cartrette, a Republican, has served as Florence County probate judge since his election in November 2018.

A Florence native, he graduated from South Florence High School, received a bachelor’s of science degree in political science from Francis Marion University and his law degree from the Charleston School of Law in 2007. He was admitted to practice in the United States District Court for South Carolina in May 2010. He is a member of the Florence County Bar Association. He previously has served on the board of directors for the Florence County Senior Citizens Association. He is a member of the Florence Rotary Club.

Graham worked in the office of the probate judge for eight years under Probate Judge Mumford Scott. She is an executive assistant/research analyst in the Florence County administrator’s office.

Graham said it was a great first campaign and regardless of the outcome she learned a lot.

She thanked her supporters, her staff who challenged and encouraged her and her family and friends who stood by her.

Graham is a Florence native. She graduated from Wilson High School. She holds a bachelor’s of science degree in business administration from Limestone University. She has a master’s degree in business administration from Webster University. She was a graduate of the Leadership Florence Class of 2022. She also has completed the Project Management Professional course at Florence-Darlington Technical College.