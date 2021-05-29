Florence County property taxes could decrease beginning July 1

The millage rate for the South Lynches Fire District probably will be around 21.9 mills.

The county also charges a $35 road maintenance fee, a $17.50 EMS vehicle fee, a $42 landfill availability fee, a $75 landfill usage fee and a $23 unified fire district vehicle fee.

The money the county receives is divided into 21 funds that are set to receive a combined $104.9 million. The total includes nine funds that would receive less than $1 million if the budget is approved on third reading.

General Fund

The county general fund is, by far, the largest of the funds at $67.4 million if the budget is approved. The general fund would have increased by $3.2 million from 2020.

Nearly 58% of the general fund revenue comes from property taxes and the remainder from other sources.

The allocations within the general fund are not yet available for the 2021-2022 budget. However, the allocations for this year's budget indicate that just under 71% of the general fund goes toward employee salaries, health insurance and retirement. An additional 29.4% will go toward capital and other expenditures.

Fire and First Responder Fund