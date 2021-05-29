Florence County property taxes could decrease beginning July 1

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County residents will pay less property taxes when the county's fiscal year begins on July 1.
The Florence County Council recently approved the second reading of its budget ordinance for the next fiscal year. The ordinance calls for a reduction of 0.3 mills in property taxes.
A mill, previously used to refer to 1/10th of one cent, is the rate at which real property is taxed in the United States. Basically, the county determines the value of the property, applies an assessment ratio (either 4% for owner occupied or 6% for businesses) and the multiplies those numbers by the millage rate.
In specific, the county millage rate will go from 79.6 mills to 80.6 mills, but the debt service millage rate will go from 14.9 mills to 13.6 mills. In 2019, the county had a county millage rate of 78.2 mills and a debt service millage rate of 12.5 mills.
The millage rates for the unified fire district will remain at 23.1 mills (19 operating mills and 4.1 debt service mills) and the millage for Florence-Darlington Technical College will be 4.9 mills.
The unified fire district millage was 23.9 mills in 2019 and the Florence Darlington Technical College millage was 9.8 mills due to the county auditor's office leaving the millage off the 2018 tax notices and the county having to loan itself money to pay for the operation of the college that year and then the county being paid back in 2019.
The millage rate for the South Lynches Fire District probably will be around 21.9 mills.
The county also charges a $35 road maintenance fee, a $17.50 EMS vehicle fee, a $42 landfill availability fee, a $75 landfill usage fee and a $23 unified fire district vehicle fee.
The money the county receives is divided into 21 funds that are set to receive a combined $104.9 million. The total includes nine funds that would receive less than $1 million if the budget is approved on third reading.
General Fund
The county general fund is, by far, the largest of the funds at $67.4 million if the budget is approved. The general fund would have increased by $3.2 million from 2020.
Nearly 58% of the general fund revenue comes from property taxes and the remainder from other sources.
The allocations within the general fund are not yet available for the 2021-2022 budget. However, the allocations for this year's budget indicate that just under 71% of the general fund goes toward employee salaries, health insurance and retirement. An additional 29.4% will go toward capital and other expenditures.
Fire and First Responder Fund
The amount that would be budgeted for the fire and first responder fund has increased by roughly $300,000 over this year's budget to $7.1 million. The fire and first responder fund receives its revenues from the unified fire district millage and the EMS and fire district fees. The money is allocated to the departments operating in the unified district including West Florence, Windy Hill, Howe Springs, Hannah/Salem/Friendfield, Olanta, Sardis/Timmonsville and Johnsonville. There is also administrative money budgeted.
Debt Service Fund
The amount that would be budgeted for the debt service fund has decreased from $7.4 million to $6.8 million. More than 85% of the revenue comes from the debt service millage and local option sales taxes. The revenue would go toward paying on the various bonds the county has issued.
Solid Waste Management Fund
The amount that would be budgeted for this fund has increased by just under $20,000 to $4.4 million. The revenue for the fund is derived from the county's landfill fees. In 2020, the revenue went toward the county's solid waste collection operations and the landfills.
Road Maintenance Fund
The road maintenance fund budget has increased by roughly $700,000 from $3.4 million to $4.1 million. The revenue is derived from 86% of the county's road system maintenance fee. The money goes toward personnel in the public works department and equipment and supplies for road maintenance.
Economic Development Capital Project Fund
The amount that would be budgeted for the fund has decreased by just over $5,000 from this year's budget of $3.7 million. The revenues are derived from a fund balance of more than $3 million and the money received from a 10% share of the county's fee in lieu of agreements. The 2020 budget implies that the fund balance carries over and most of the money spent goes toward employee salaries and benefits and operational expenses.
Local Accommodations Tax Fund
The amount that would be budgeted for this fund has increased by roughly $400,000 over this year's budget of $3.1 million. The revenue is derived from a 3% hotel accommodations tax and money from the city of Florence to fund the Florence Center. Almost all of the revenue goes toward funding the Florence Center.
Local Hospitality Tax Fund
The local hospitality fund budget would be increased from $1.4 million to $1.6 million. The revenues are mostly derived from a 2% local hospitality tax (1% inside the county's nine municipalities). The revenues fund museums in Florence and Lake City and debt service on them.
E-911 System Fund
The amount that would be budgeted for this fund has increased by roughly $18,000 to $1.6 million. The revenue comes from a federally mandated cell phone charge of $0.60 per month to each subscriber. The money funds the county's E-911 system.
District Rocking and Paving Fund
The fund budget of $1.3 million would grow by around $30,000 from this year's budget. The revenue is derived from 14% of the $35 county road system maintenance fee. The money is allocated evenly to each district for rocking and paving.
District Infrastructure Allocation Fund
The amount that would be budgeted for the district infrastructure allocation fund has decreased by roughly $70,000 from $1.31 million to $1.24 million. The revenue is derived from a transfer from the general fund. The money is equally allocated to the nine county councilmen to fund district improvements.
Fire and First Responder Debt Service Fund
The fire and first responder budget would be decreased by around $9,000 from this year's budget of $1 million. The revenues are derived from the unified fire district debt service millage. The 2020 budget indicates that the revenues would go toward paying off bonds issued for the county emergency services.