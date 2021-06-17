 Skip to main content
Florence County property taxes will not be going down
Florence County property taxes will not be going down

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County property taxes will not be going down after all. 

The Florence County Council approved its budget ordinance on third and final reading Thursday morning, in the process amending the ordinance to include a provision keeping the county's debt service millage at 14.9 mills. 

A mill, previously used to refer to 1/10th of one cent, is the rate at which real property is taxed in the United States. Basically, the county determines the value of the property, applies an assessment ratio (either 4% for owner occupied or 6% for businesses) and the multiplies those numbers by the millage rate.

In specific, the 2021-22 budget now calls for the county millage rate to go from 79.6 mills to 80.6 mills and the debt service millage to remain at 14.9 mills.

The budget as approved on second reading called for a reduction in the debt service millage rate to 13.6 mills, which would have resulted in a net decrease of 0.3 mills in county property tax rates. 

Information provided to the council indicates that the rate was kept at 14.9 mills based on the recommendation of the county's bond counsel who cited the refinancing of several bonds over the last few months. 

The recommended changes to the budget included an increase in solid waste fees of $11.75 for household usage fees and $6.50 for household availability fees to fund additional expenses in the solid waste management fund. 

Also, the county's fire and first responders debt service millage was increased from 4 mills to 4.1 mills after the number was inadvertently changed in the budgeting process. 

The adjustments were among several changes to the county budget recommended by the council's administration and finance committee and incorporated in the third and final reading of the ordinance approving the county's budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that was approved Thursday morning. 

Revenue changes include a $2 increase in the EMS vehicle fee from $17.50 to $19.50 that provides additional revenue of $2.4 million, an increase in the use of fund balance by $189,518 and an increase in district infrastructure allocations of $15,000 per district or $135,000 for the year. 

Personnel changes in the third and final reading include a changing of salary classifications in the corporal and sergeant positions of the Florence County Sheriff's Office at a total cost of $136,553,   a new criminal investigator at a cost of $51,039, the edition of a programmer for the Timmonsville Community Center at a cost of $51,218, $50,326 for the reclassification of a position in the economic development department, a 5% in grade adjustment for basic emergency medical technicians at a cost of $35,200, and a budget neutral reclassifcation of two library positions. 

An increase of $32,000 in consulting fees to fund a review of the county's existing fee in lieu of taxes agreements, $25,000 to the county's onsite clinic and $23,000 in funding to the Timmonsville Rescue Squad was also added.

Florence County Administrator Rusty Smith also said the 2021-22 budget included a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for county employees and four new sheriff's deputies to "put more boots on the ground." 

He also said that the budget included a 5% pay increase for emergency medical technicians and paramedics, that the county had perhaps the best funded fire service in the state and that the county continues to maintain a fund balance of well over the required 25%. 

Other action by the Florence County Council

The county council also:

  • Approved third and final reading of an ordinance allowing the county to refinance its outstanding debt related to the construction of the parking deck and upgrades to the county complex, an ordinance ratifying the county's current fiscal year budget and an ordinance amending the joint county industrial park agreement with Williamsburg County to allow for an economic development project in that county to move forward.
  • Approved on second reading an ordinance amending the county's zoning ordinance related to nuisances, an ordinance leasing the former Wellman golf course to the city of Johnsonville and an ordinance conveying property to 2570 Florence Harllee Boulevard LLC to allow the company to "square up" a former traffic circle on their property.
  • Accepted a South Carolina Department of Natural Resources grant of $216,548.25 to assist the county with the construction of a boat ramp on the Lynches River near Kingsburg.
  • Approved the execution of a lease agreement with East Coast Erosion Holdings LLC for a shed located in the Lake City Commerce Park at a monthly rate of $500 for two years.
  • Approved the use of $1.04 million in third penny sales tax funds to purchase a total of 136 breathing packs for four of the fire departments in the county's unified fire district. The West Florence fire department would receive 50 of the devices, Olanta would receive 40, Johnsonville 36 and Sardis-Timmonsville 10.
  • Awarded a bid to Welch's Quality Builders and Roofing of Turbeville in the amount of $299,697 in third penny sales tax funds for the replacement of the roof at the county's public service building.
  • Approved the purchase of a 2021 Ford F-250 from McLaughlin Ford in Sumter to be upfitted for use as a brush truck for the Olanta fire department in the amount of $69,206 from third penny sales tax funds.
  • Approved the allocation of $160,000 in accommodations tax funds for the next fiscal year.
  • Approved the expenditure of up to $15,000 in Council District 5 (Kent Caudle) infrastructure allocation for the cutting of underbrush, small trees and vegetation in the Brandon's Wood subdivision by Elmer Delara.
  • Approved the expenditure of up to $8,000 in Council District 2 (Roger Poston) infrastructure allocation to assist the city of Johnsonville with the construction of permanent restrooms at its park.
  • Approved the expenditure of up to $850 in Council District 2 (Roger Poston) infrastructure allocation to replace wires and repair the water system at the Prospect ballfield.
  • Approved the expenditure of up to $5,350.01 in Council District 1 (Jason Springs) infrastructure allocation to fund to replace 80 feet of pipe in a ditch off of North Country Club Road.
  • Awarded a bid to Toole Design Group LLC of Maryland for a gateway study to focus on East Palmetto Street and Francis Marion Road to be funded from third penny sales tax funds.
  • Authorized the budget neutral increases in salary for two positions in the county magistrate's office and one position in the Probate Judge's office.
  • Appointed Poston to serve on a review panel for the construction of a seawall at Dewitt Bluff Landing.
  • Reappointed Jason Thompson to the Unified Fire District Board to represent the Johnsonville area.
  • Appointed Edward Addision to Seat 4 of the Accommodations Advisory Council.
  • Heard from Louis Zeller of the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League about a pipeline project running parallel to the Great Pee Dee River in eastern Florence County.
