Florence County property taxes will not be going down

Also, the county's fire and first responders debt service millage was increased from 4 mills to 4.1 mills after the number was inadvertently changed in the budgeting process.

The adjustments were among several changes to the county budget recommended by the council's administration and finance committee and incorporated in the third and final reading of the ordinance approving the county's budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that was approved Thursday morning.

Revenue changes include a $2 increase in the EMS vehicle fee from $17.50 to $19.50 that provides additional revenue of $2.4 million, an increase in the use of fund balance by $189,518 and an increase in district infrastructure allocations of $15,000 per district or $135,000 for the year.

Personnel changes in the third and final reading include a changing of salary classifications in the corporal and sergeant positions of the Florence County Sheriff's Office at a total cost of $136,553, a new criminal investigator at a cost of $51,039, the edition of a programmer for the Timmonsville Community Center at a cost of $51,218, $50,326 for the reclassification of a position in the economic development department, a 5% in grade adjustment for basic emergency medical technicians at a cost of $35,200, and a budget neutral reclassifcation of two library positions.