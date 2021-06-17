FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County property taxes will not be going down after all.
The Florence County Council approved its budget ordinance on third and final reading Thursday morning, in the process amending the ordinance to include a provision keeping the county's debt service millage at 14.9 mills.
A mill, previously used to refer to 1/10th of one cent, is the rate at which real property is taxed in the United States. Basically, the county determines the value of the property, applies an assessment ratio (either 4% for owner occupied or 6% for businesses) and the multiplies those numbers by the millage rate.
In specific, the 2021-22 budget now calls for the county millage rate to go from 79.6 mills to 80.6 mills and the debt service millage to remain at 14.9 mills.
The budget as approved on second reading called for a reduction in the debt service millage rate to 13.6 mills, which would have resulted in a net decrease of 0.3 mills in county property tax rates.
Information provided to the council indicates that the rate was kept at 14.9 mills based on the recommendation of the county's bond counsel who cited the refinancing of several bonds over the last few months.
The recommended changes to the budget included an increase in solid waste fees of $11.75 for household usage fees and $6.50 for household availability fees to fund additional expenses in the solid waste management fund.
Also, the county's fire and first responders debt service millage was increased from 4 mills to 4.1 mills after the number was inadvertently changed in the budgeting process.
The adjustments were among several changes to the county budget recommended by the council's administration and finance committee and incorporated in the third and final reading of the ordinance approving the county's budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that was approved Thursday morning.
Revenue changes include a $2 increase in the EMS vehicle fee from $17.50 to $19.50 that provides additional revenue of $2.4 million, an increase in the use of fund balance by $189,518 and an increase in district infrastructure allocations of $15,000 per district or $135,000 for the year.
Personnel changes in the third and final reading include a changing of salary classifications in the corporal and sergeant positions of the Florence County Sheriff's Office at a total cost of $136,553, a new criminal investigator at a cost of $51,039, the edition of a programmer for the Timmonsville Community Center at a cost of $51,218, $50,326 for the reclassification of a position in the economic development department, a 5% in grade adjustment for basic emergency medical technicians at a cost of $35,200, and a budget neutral reclassifcation of two library positions.
An increase of $32,000 in consulting fees to fund a review of the county's existing fee in lieu of taxes agreements, $25,000 to the county's onsite clinic and $23,000 in funding to the Timmonsville Rescue Squad was also added.
Florence County Administrator Rusty Smith also said the 2021-22 budget included a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for county employees and four new sheriff's deputies to "put more boots on the ground."
He also said that the budget included a 5% pay increase for emergency medical technicians and paramedics, that the county had perhaps the best funded fire service in the state and that the county continues to maintain a fund balance of well over the required 25%.