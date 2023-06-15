FLORENCE, S.C. — The Wednesday night pursuit of a car reported stolen ended with a manhunt in the Queens Ferry subdivision and several others on the south side of Third Loop Road in Florence.

Florence County Sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn said a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop Wednesday evening and wound up in a pursuit that ended when the driver bailed from the car and ran.

Deputies with assistance from Florence police set up a perimeter and searched for the suspect but didn't find the driver, Nunn said.

Deputies, though, did recover the car. The investigation is ongoing, Nunn said.