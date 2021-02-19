Florence County ranks fifth in SC in COVID-19 vaccines administered

Only three deaths were reported Friday in the Pee Dee: two in Darlington County and one in Williamsburg County.

The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 432,780 confirmed cases, 65,157 probable cases, 7,325 confirmed deaths and 888 probable deaths.

Of the 27,073 tests that were conducted Tuesday, 8.7% were positive.

As of Tuesday, 5,642,635 tests have been conducted in the state.

Of the 11,336 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 9,218 are occupied (81.32%). Of those, 1,122 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (12.17%).

Of the 1,733 ICU beds in the state, 1,333 are occupied (76.92%). Of those, 265 (23.62%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 1,956 ventilators in the state, 581 are in use (29.91%) and 151 are in use with COVID-19 patients (13.46%).

Of the 970,950 doses of any coronavirus vaccine received in South Carolina, 710,419 have been administered (73.2%).

Of the 532,550 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 95% have been administered. That breaks down to 371,322 first doses and 134,474 second doses.