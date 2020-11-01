 Skip to main content
Florence County reaches 30,000 absentee votes
Florence County reaches 30,000 absentee votes

I voted

FLORENCE, S.C. — The total number of people voting absentee continues to grow. 

Data available as of noon on Friday from the South Carolina Election Commission indicates that 33,924 of the 90,988 registered voters in Florence County have requested an absentee ballot. 

This is a percentage of 37.28%. 

Of the 33,924 people requesting an application, 31,760 have returned their applications and the election office has issued 31,603 ballots. Of the ballots issued, 29,969 ballots have been returned. 

This indicates that nearly 33% of the county's voters have already cast a ballot in the election. 

Given that these numbers are from noon Friday and that absentee voting continued until 5 p.m. Friday and also happened from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, it's likely that the number of absentee votes crossed 30,000. 

In-person absentee voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the Florence County Voter Registration and Election Commission office located at 219 Third Loop Rd. in Florence.  

Voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at precincts throughout Florence County and other counties in the Pee Dee. 

