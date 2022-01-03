Florence County received almost $100 million in investments in 2021

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County received nearly $97.35 million in new investments and 689 new jobs in 2021.

The Florence County Economic Development Partnership announced the final tally of the county's growth on its Facebook page.

Innovative Construction Group recently announced that it would establish a location at the Touchtone Energy Pee Dee Commerce Park that would result in a $35.6 million investment and 179 new jobs.

QVC has indicated it plans to invest $27.5 million and create 360 new jobs at its facility on TV Road.

Additionally, Pee Dee Electric Cooperative announced it would invest $13 million in Florence County to build a new headquarters and Santee Electric Cooperative is planning a $10 million expansion in lower and mid-Florence County.

And Performance Food Service has indicated it would invest $11 million and create 150 new jobs in a Florence County expansion.

There could be more economic development ahead for the county. Projects Longshot and Star remain before the county council and the Buc-EEs project is scheduled to open during the first quarter of this year.

