Florence County recommends use of face masks

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council voted unanimously Wednesday for an emergency recommending the wearing of face masks in public places.
The ordinance, approved on first and final reading, recommends face masks for all persons entering commercial establishments or attending religious services, and recommends that restaurants, retail stores, barber shops, grocery stores, and pharmacies require their employees to wear face masks.
There are exceptions built in for people with conflicting religious beliefs, medical problems, children under 6, people who are eating or exercising, in private offices where social distancing can be maintained, or other situations where face masks are not feasible.
The ordinance takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning.
The county's ordinance comes after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster urging counties and municipalities to issue face mask mandates to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Other Florence County Council Information
>> Approved on second reading ordinances amending the county's nuissance code to include profane lettering on walls visible to the public;
>> Held the introduction of an ordinance diminishing the water and sewer coverage area of Lake City and adding some of that service area to Barrineau Public Utilities;
>> Approved a resolution authorizing the submittal of a community grant application for a grant to purchase a new fire engine for the county's unified fire district;
>> Approved the use of up to $50,000 in Council District 4 infrastructure funding allocation to assist the Timmonsville Rescue Squad the purchase of two cardiac monitors;
>> Approved the use of up to $35,000 ($3,889 from each district) for the purchase and installation of a new sign at the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission office;
>> Approved the expenditure of up to $11,229 from Council District 2 Road System Maintenance Fee funds for the rocking of a parking lot at the Hannah-Salem-Friendfield fire station, Circle Drive, and Joe's Drive.
>> Approved the addition of two antennas and equipment to the communication tower for 10 years in exchange for the replacement and installation of eight repeaters in the county which are valued at $123,840;
>> Approved the re-appointments of Franklin Gamble to the museum board and Karon Epps to the planning commission;
>> Approved the submittal of the name of E. Leroy Nettles III to the governor for reappointment to the Pee Dee Regional Airport Authority;
>> Approved the revision of its meeting calendar to move the next council meeting to the county complex at 9 a.m.;
>> The county also held a moment of silence to honor late Councilman James T. Schofield who passed away last month;
>> Thursday was the birthday of Councilman Roger Poston; and
>> Florence Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II, the Republican nominee to replace Schofield, attended Thursday's meeting.
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
