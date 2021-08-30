Florence County reports 666 coronavirus cases in three days

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Florence County reported 666 new coronavirus cases (591 confirmed) in a three-day period that ended Saturday. That was an average of 222 cases per day.

That was up by 30 total cases per day, but last week’s total was double the number that was reported the previous week.

Florence County reported three deaths over the three days. Only was other death was reported in the Pee Dee. That was in Marlboro County on Friday.

Statewide, only one death was reported Saturday. That was a death in Florence County.

But the other two days were a different story. A total of 57 deaths (36 confirmed) were reported Friday and 53 (49 confirmed) were reported Thursday.

Over the three-day period, the state reported 131,858 tests. That was an average of 43,953 tests per day with a high of 46,705 on Friday. The positivity rates were 13.8% Thursday, 12.4% Friday and 11.4% Saturday.

The case numbers were high in Darlington County over the three-day period. Of 221 total new cases, 173 were confirmed. That was up from 168 total cases (97 confirmed) over the previous three-day period last week.

