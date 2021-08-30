Florence County reports 666 coronavirus cases in three days

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Florence County reported 666 new coronavirus cases (591 confirmed) in a three-day period that ended Saturday. That was an average of 222 cases per day.
That was up by 30 total cases per day, but last week’s total was double the number that was reported the previous week.
Florence County reported three deaths over the three days. Only was other death was reported in the Pee Dee. That was in Marlboro County on Friday.
Statewide, only one death was reported Saturday. That was a death in Florence County.
But the other two days were a different story. A total of 57 deaths (36 confirmed) were reported Friday and 53 (49 confirmed) were reported Thursday.
Over the three-day period, the state reported 131,858 tests. That was an average of 43,953 tests per day with a high of 46,705 on Friday. The positivity rates were 13.8% Thursday, 12.4% Friday and 11.4% Saturday.
The case numbers were high in Darlington County over the three-day period. Of 221 total new cases, 173 were confirmed. That was up from 168 total cases (97 confirmed) over the previous three-day period last week.
In the state, 16,072 cases (12,823 confirmed) were reported from Thursday through Saturday. That was up from 13,153 cases (10,678 confirmed) over the previous three-day period.
Statewide on Saturday, 3,710 confirmed cases and 495 probable cases were reported in the state. On Friday, the numbers were 4,573 and 1,302. On Thursday, the numbers were 4,540 and 1,452.
In the Pee Dee, 352 confirmed cases and 28 probable cases were reported Saturday. On Friday, the numbers were 336 and 82. On Thursday, the numbers were 354 and 75.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control no longer releases daily reports on Saturdays and Sundays.
On Saturday, Florence County led the Pee Dee with 207 confirmed cases and eight probable cases. Darlington County was next (50/16), followed by Dillon County (38/2), Marion County (28/0), Marlboro County (20/0) and Williamsburg County (8/2).
On Friday, Florence County led the Pee with 185 confirmed cases and 43 probable cases. Darlington County was next (53/11), followed by Marlboro County (28/11), Marion County (28/4), Dillon County (28/0) and Williamsburg County (14/13).
On Thursday of last week, Florence County led the Pee Dee with 198 confirmed cases and 24 probable cases. Darlington County was next (70/21), followed by Marion County (28/6), Dillon County (25/3), Williamsburg County (18/4) and Marlboro County (15/17).
The state’s cumulative totals now are 592,909 confirmed cases, 137,776 probable cases, 9,259 confirmed deaths and 1,303 probable deaths.