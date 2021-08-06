Florence County reports as many COVID-19 cases Friday as whole state did weeks ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. – On June 16, roughly seven weeks ago, 131 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in South Carolina.
On Friday, 131 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in the Pee Dee alone.
On June 19, 63 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in the state.
On Friday, 63 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in Florence County.
In other words, the surge continues.
On Friday, 2,535 confirmed cases and 701 probable cases were reported in South Carolina for a total of 3,236 cases. That’s the most in the state since Feb. 12. On June 20, 70 total cases (60 confirmed) were reported in the state.
Eight confirmed deaths and three probable deaths also were reported statewide Friday.
No deaths were reported in the Pee Dee.
Florence County led the region Friday with its 63 confirmed cases, and it reported three probable cases.
Dillon County was next with 19 confirmed cases and four probable cases, followed by Darlington County (18/8), Marion County (16/4), Williamsburg County (8/5) and Marlboro County (7/6).
The state reported 20,182 tests that were conducted with a 16.3% positivity rate.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 518,480 confirmed cases, 115,830 probable cases, 8,771 confirmed deaths and 1,179 probable deaths.
As of Wednesday, 4,017,471 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 2,239,109 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (52.1%) and 1,932,454 are fully vaccinated (45%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.