FLORENCE, S.C. — Neither South Carolina's oppressive heat nor the alleged threat posed by COVID-19 is going to stop the Florence County Republican Party and the Pee Dee Republican Women from holding their first-ever elephant stump Saturday.
The stump will feature Republican elected officials and candidates seeking office, making their pitch to represent the county.
Florence County has three Republicans in the South Carolina General Assembly: Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr and Reps. Phillip Lowe and Jay Jordan. All three are up for election in 2020. Leatherman is unchallenged. Lowe faces Democrat Teresa McGill Cain, and Jordan faces Democrat Isaac Wilson.
Five members of the Florence County Council are Republicans: Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr., Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV, Kent Caudle, James Schofield, and Roger Poston. Dorriety, Caudle and Poston are up for election in 2020 and are unchallenged.
Other Republican county officials include Clerk of Court Doris Poulos O'Hara, Treasurer Laurie Walsh Carpenter, Probate Judge Jesse Cartrette Jr., Coroner Keith Von Lutcken, and Auditor Debra Dennis.
Up for election and unchallenged in 2020 are O'Hara, Carpenter, and Von Lutcken. Cartrette and Dennis were elected to four-year terms in 2018.
One member, Mayor Pro Tempore Buddy Brand, of the Florence City Council is a Republican.
Brand was reelected in 2018 to a four-year term.
Other Republicans seeking office in 2020 include Florence County Council District 4 candidate Jerry Wayne Yarborough, Florence County Sheriff candidate T.J. Joye, Florence mayoral candidate Bryan Braddock, and city council candidates John Sweeney and Steve Byrd.
Yarborough faces Democrat Kenneth McAllister. Joye faces Democrat Darrin Yarborough. Braddock faces Democratic Florence City Councilwoman Teresa Myers Ervin. Sweeney and Byrd face Democrats Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and Chaquez McCall.
Saturday's weather is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 94 degrees, according to a 7 a.m. Friday forecast of the Weather Channel.
Florence County Republican Chairman Mike Page said Friday morning that the event would be conducted outside with appropriate social distancing measures enacted.
The stump is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Florence County Republican headquarters at 291 W. Palmetto St. Food will be served at 11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.