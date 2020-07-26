FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Republican Party is planning a filing event and information session at noon Tuesday regarding the special election for Council District 8 Tuesday evening.
The event will be held at the Florence County Republican Party headquarters located at 291 West Palmetto St.
Filing in the election for County Council District 8 will open at noon on Tuesday and close at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
If a primary is necessitated by more than one candidate seeking the nomination of a political party, it would be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Any necessary runoff elections would be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The special election for the seat will be held at the same time as the general election scheduled for Nov. 3.
The Council District 8 seat opened when Councilman James T. Schofield died on July 18 after a long illness.
