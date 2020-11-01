Florence County Republican headquarters vandalized

FLORENCE, S.C. – Another headquarters of a county political party in the Pee Dee has been vandalized.
Florence County Republican Party Chairman Mike Page said via email sent Sunday afternoon that the party's election headquarters on West Palmetto Street was vandalized Saturday night with "vulgar items and words."
"We are very divided right now as a nation but what we can do to positively impact that locally is to not let anything divide us or allow anyone to derail us from the the good things that have come from the Florence County Republican Party and our home, the FCGOP headquarters," Page said in an email.
He added that everyone within the county party condemns the behavior and pledges to channel any and all passion and energy toward campaigning instead of revealing a mean and hateful spirit before the election.
"God bless those who have stood with us and God bless America," Page said.
Last week, someone superglued the locks of the doors of the Darlington County Democratic Party headquarters on West Home Street in Hartsville.
