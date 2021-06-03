Florence County Republican Party to hold golf scramble, dinner

LAKE CITY, S.C. – There will be more red than usual on the golf course at the Lake City Country Club Saturday.

The Florence County Republican Party is set to host a golf scramble, silent auction and dinner to raise funds for its efforts to elect more Republicans to offices in the county.

Tickets for the dinner are $20. Team sponsorship is $400. Sponsorship of a hole is $500 and also includes a team and dinner for team members.

Pre-registration is available at allinforfcgop.com/fcgop-golf-scramble.

Day-of registration for the scramble will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday with the scramble beginning at noon with a shotgun start. The Texas Roadhouse dinner and silent auction will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit allinforfcgop.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.