 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence County Republican Party to hold golf scramble, dinner
0 comments

Florence County Republican Party to hold golf scramble, dinner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE CITY, S.C. – There will be more red than usual on the golf course at the Lake City Country Club Saturday. 

The Florence County Republican Party is set to host a golf scramble, silent auction and dinner to raise funds for its efforts to elect more Republicans to offices in the county. 

Tickets for the dinner are $20. Team sponsorship is $400. Sponsorship of a hole is $500 and also includes a team and dinner for team members. 

Pre-registration is available at allinforfcgop.com/fcgop-golf-scramble

Day-of registration for the scramble will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday with the scramble beginning at noon with a shotgun start. The Texas Roadhouse dinner and silent auction will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

For more information, visit allinforfcgop.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI joins Las Vegas police in child death probe

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert