Florence County Republicans ask Congressional delegation to vote against infrastructure bill

FLORENCE, S.C. – Hours after Sen. Lindsey Graham voted to approve a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, the Florence County Republican Party approved a resolution asking Graham and Tim Scott to vote against the bill.

Ray Kingsbury, second vice chair of the party, told the Morning News Wednesday morning that the Republicans met Tuesday evening, and only three members of the party voted against the resolution.

The resolution authored by Chairman Mike Page argues that much of the funding in the bill is unnecessary due to private investments, including a plan from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to use satellites to provide internet access to the world.

He also argues that the funding for water and electrical upgrades should be funded by end users.

Page also argues that some of the programs proposed are unnecessary for the health and safety of the nation, including funding for bee and pollinator research.

The infrastructure package still has to be approved by the House of Representatives.

Kingsbury added that he hoped the members of the House representing Florence − Republican Tom Rice and Democrat Jim Clyburn − would take heed of the resolution.

