Florence County Republicans present awards to William Schofield, Bryan Braddock
Schofield Award

Florence County Republican Party Chairman Mike Page (left) presents an award to William Schofield.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

FLORENCE

The Florence County Republican Party recently presented gold membership awards to William Schofield and Florence mayoral candidate Bryan Braddock. The awards were presented at the October meeting of the party. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

