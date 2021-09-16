 Skip to main content
Florence County Republicans to cut ribbon on new headquarters
Florence County Republicans to cut ribbon on new headquarters

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Republican Party is set to celebrate moving into its new home Friday.

The Republicans will hold two events at noon and 5:30 p.m. to celebrate their new headquarters at 1619 S. Irby St. 

The headquarters is in the shopping plaza behind the Kentucky Fried Chicken on South Irby. It is on the South end of the plaza, just a few doors from Doc's Gun Exchange. 

The noon event will feature a ribbon cutting. 

The Republicans' previously used a building on West Palmetto Street for their election headquarters but moved after the 2020 general election. 

The party will also host a Seventh Congressional District organizational meeting on Saturday. 

