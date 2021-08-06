 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence County Republicans to hear from group calling for states to call for convention to amend Constitution
0 Comments

Florence County Republicans to hear from group calling for states to call for convention to amend Constitution

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Republican Party will get a crash course Tuesday on the issue of amending the United States Constitution. 

Wendy Damron, legislative director of the South Carolina Convention of States project, will address the Florence County Republican Party at its monthly meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Poynor Adult Education Center at 301 S. Dargan St. 

The national Convention of States group seeks to use a provision in Article V of the Constitution that allows two-thirds of the states – currently 34 states – to call for a convention to amend the Constitution. 

"Our convention would only allow the states to discuss amendments that, 'limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, impose fiscal restraints, and place term limits on federal officials,' the convention project says on its website. 

Efforts to call for a convention are making their way through various state legislatures. So far, 15 state legislatures have passed resolutions calling for a convention and all but seven states have seen resolutions introduced in their legislatures. 

In South Carolina, a resolution calling for a convention of states was approved by the South Carolina House of Representatives earlier this year. The resolution is in the Senate Judiciary Committee. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert