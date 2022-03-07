 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence County Republicans to learn about election integrity
0 Comments

Florence County Republicans to learn about election integrity

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Republican Party will get a lesson in voter integrity Tuesday.

Sarah Centers is expected to speak at the monthly meeting being held at 7 p.m. at the McClenaghan Administrative Annex, 500 S. Dargan St.

The meeting will also feature food that will be served at 6:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian woman refugees are showered with flowers on International Women's Day

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence home burns Friday afternoon
Local News

Florence home burns Friday afternoon

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Quick response by firefighters Friday afternoon kept small a fire in a home at the corner of South Irby Street and South Pineland Drive -- 1943 South Irby Street.

Buddy Brand to seek full term
Local News

Buddy Brand to seek full term

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Council Vice Chairman Buddy Brand will be seeking a full term. Brand told the Morning News Friday morning he plans to seek reelection to the County Council District 8 seat he's held since he won a 2020 special election. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert