Florence County Republicans to meet Tuesday at McClenaghan
Florence County Republicans to meet Tuesday at McClenaghan

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Republican Party will meet in a different place for the third time in less than a year.

The Florence County Republican Party will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the McClenaghan Administrative Annex of Florence One Schools, located at 500 South Dargan Street.

The Republicans have held their past several meetings at the Poynor Adult Education Center located at 301 South Dargan St. and also previously met at their former campaign headquarters located on West Palmetto Street.

Former Lt. Gov. Ken Ard will be the speaker at the meeting. Ard served as the South Carolina lieutenant governor from 2011 to March 2012 when he resigned after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations.

He has since become a local talk radio show host.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

