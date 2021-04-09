 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence County resident suffers burns while clearing land
0 comments

Florence County resident suffers burns while clearing land

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence County resident suffered burns on their arm and face Friday afternoon while burning to clear some land.

Windy Hill firefighters responded to a residence 5351 Chinaberry Road and found a small fire and the victim upon arrival, said Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung.

Firefighters treated the victim until medics arrived and transported them to a Florence area hospital.

DeLung said firefighters also extinguished the brush fire.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore
Local News

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The results of Darla Moore's April 5 letter to the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reads like the first few lines of a story recapping a typical South Carolina-Clemson football game: Tigers could take advantage of Gamecocks' mistake. The Post and Courier reported Tuesday evening that Moore sent a letter to the board on April 5, four days after the death of her mother, Lorraine.

Darlington County portion of Hoffmeyer Road could be named after Terrence Carraway
Local News

Darlington County portion of Hoffmeyer Road could be named after Terrence Carraway

DARLINGTON, S.C. –  A major road connecting Florence and Darlington may soon be renamed the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas and Rep. Robert Williams are sponsoring a resolution to request the state department of transportation name the portion of Hoffmeyer Road between between the Florence and Darlington County line and west of the Timmonsville Highway (SC Route 340) the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert