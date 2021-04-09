Florence County resident suffers burns while clearing land

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence County resident suffered burns on their arm and face Friday afternoon while burning to clear some land.
Windy Hill firefighters responded to a residence 5351 Chinaberry Road and found a small fire and the victim upon arrival, said Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung.
Firefighters treated the victim until medics arrived and transported them to a Florence area hospital.
DeLung said firefighters also extinguished the brush fire.
