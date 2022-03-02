Florence County revenues back to normal

FLORENCE, S.C. — Revenues are back to normal for Florence County.

Florence County Finance Director Jim Goff told the Morning News this week the revenues are normal again after suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the government-mandated shutdowns initiated to slow the spread of the virus. The county's property and sales tax collections have remained steady or grown during the pandemic. Court fees, recreation rentals and fees, hospitality tax and accommodation tax did see revenue declines due to court closures, recreation cancellations of trips, sports and park rentals, and much lower travel/tourism. All have since rebounded back to pre-pandemic levels.

The county reported $2.37 million in lost revenues as of July 31, 2021, but can allocate up to $10 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover its lost revenues.

"Based on past revenue growth, this $10 million will more than cover any lost revenue," Goff said.