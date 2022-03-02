Florence County revenues back to normal

FLORENCE, S.C. — Revenues are back to normal for Florence County.
Florence County Finance Director Jim Goff told the Morning News this week the revenues are normal again after suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the government-mandated shutdowns initiated to slow the spread of the virus. The county's property and sales tax collections have remained steady or grown during the pandemic. Court fees, recreation rentals and fees, hospitality tax and accommodation tax did see revenue declines due to court closures, recreation cancellations of trips, sports and park rentals, and much lower travel/tourism. All have since rebounded back to pre-pandemic levels.
The county reported $2.37 million in lost revenues as of July 31, 2021, but can allocate up to $10 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover its lost revenues.
"Based on past revenue growth, this $10 million will more than cover any lost revenue," Goff said.
The county also implemented hiring freezes, capital outlay cuts and travel and training cuts as a precaution against lost revenues but did not lay off any workers. It also used $6 million from the CARES Act for first responder wages, benefits and taxes in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
The county used its American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide premium pay for employees who worked through the pandemic ($1.85 million), to connect 3,320 homes and businesses to broadband internet ($4.5 million) in a partnership with Charter Communications and to purchase personal protective equipment.
There is also a possibility of using funds for water infrastructure projects but nothing has yet been confirmed.