Florence County saves $25,000 on Johnsonville golf course purchase

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Florence County will save $25,000 on its purchase of the former Wellman Country Club in Johnsonville.

Florence County paid $575,000 for the golf course south of downtown Johnsonville, according to records filed with the Florence County tax assessor's office in March.

The Florence County Council voted in December 2020 to allocate up to $600,000 of its economic development capital fund balance for the purchase of the course from Danny R. Altman Properties.

It was implied in the December meeting of the county council that the county would own the land but lease the course to the city. Johnsonville will, in turn, use the money allocated to it under the recently approved third penny sales tax to revitalize the course.

Revitalization of the golf course was originally an agenda item of the county council.

The ordinance was introduced after professional golfer and course designer Tom Watson spoke to the county council in executive session at the May 2019 meeting.