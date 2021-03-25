 Skip to main content
Florence County saves $25,000 on Johnsonville golf course purchase
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Florence County will save $25,000 on its purchase of the former Wellman Country Club in Johnsonville. 

Florence County paid $575,000 for the golf course south of downtown Johnsonville, according to records filed with the Florence County tax assessor's office in March. 

The Florence County Council voted in December 2020 to allocate up to $600,000 of its economic development capital fund balance for the purchase of the course from Danny R. Altman Properties.

It was implied in the December meeting of the county council that the county would own the land but lease the course to the city. Johnsonville will, in turn, use the money allocated to it under the recently approved third penny sales tax to revitalize the course. 

Revitalization of the golf course was originally an agenda item of the county council. 

The ordinance was introduced after professional golfer and course designer Tom Watson spoke to the county council in executive session at the May 2019 meeting. 

Watson, a native of Kansas City, Missouri, played events on the PGA Tour from 1972 to 2014. He won 70 events on the tour, including the Masters in 1977 and 1981, the U.S. Open in 1982 and The Open Championship in 1975, 1977, 1980, 1982 and 1983. He is a member of the Champions Tour, where he has won six major championships including the Senior PGA Championship in 2001 and 2011, the Senior U.S. Open championship in 2003, 2005, and 2011 and the Tradition in 2003.

After the ordinance died due to inaction in May, the city of Johnsonville proposed to the county-created penny sales tax commission that the $3.9 million allocated to it if the tax was approved by voters  — which it was on Nov. 3 — should go to the revitalization of the course. 

The golf course has been unused since 2010 after operating from 1968. 

The company that owned the course, Johnsonville Golf LLC, went bankrupt in 2010. That company purchased the property from Wellman Inc. in 2010, according to Florence County property tax records. After going bankrupt, Johnsonville Golf sold the golf course to Wellman Club at Persimmon Field LLC, a Virginia limited liability company,  also in 2010.

An effort was made in 2013 by a group called Friends of the Wellman Club to negotiate with Wellman Club at Persimmon Field LLC to purchase the properties beginning in April 2013 in order to bring a youth golf program to southeastern Florence County. However, that effort ended in disappointment in early June 2013.

